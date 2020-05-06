Man (20s) arrested following armed robbery with screwdriver at Dublin petrol station

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested following a robbery at a petrol station in Dublin yesterday.

The robbery occurred at the petrol station in Clondalkin, Co Dublin at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

A man entered the shop armed with a screwdriver, threatened staff and demanded the contents of the till.

He then left the scene in a car with a sum of money. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Gardaí searched the area after obtaining a description of the man and he was arrested a short distance away.

The vehicle was seized, which was a stolen car, and the cash and weapon from the robbery were recovered.

The man was taken to Clondalkin garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.