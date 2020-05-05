Man (20s) arrested over theft of vehicle outside shop in Galway

A MAN IN his 20s is due in court in relation to the theft of a vehicle in Galway yesterday morning.

The incident happened in the Beal Srutha area at around 11.30am on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, also a man in his 20s, told gardaí that he was sitting in his car after shopping when a man entered the vehicle and began threatening him and forcing him to drive.

After driving for a short period, the man demanded the driver leave the vehicle with him to buy alcohol, at which point the driver managed to flee the scene.

The driver received no injuries during the course of this incident.

Following an investigation, gardaí charged a man in relation to the incident.

The suspect is due to appear before Galway District Court at 12pm this afternoon.