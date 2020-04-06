Man (20s) on scrambler bike dies after colliding with tree in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK have begun an investigation after a fatal crash involving a scrambler bike in Blarney yesterday evening.

Local gardaí were informed of the incident, which took place on a public trail in a woodland area at around 8pm.

From initial investigations, it appears the driver of the scrambler – a man in his mid-20s – collided with a tree.

No other persons were involved in the incident.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead. His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by garda forensic investigators. Investigations remain ongoing.