Man (29) charged over murder of 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh in Co Fermanagh

A MAN HAS been charged over the murder of an 18-year-old man in Fermanagh.

John Paul McDonagh was taken to hospital after he was seriously injured during an altercation in Enniskillen on Saturday night. He died in hospital on Monday morning.

The PSNI has since launched a murder inquiry.

A 29-year-old man has now been charged with the murder of McDonagh.

The man is scheduled to appear before Strabane Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dungannon, tomorrow and will appear via video link.

In addition to being charged with the murder of the McDonagh, the man has been charged with the offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

