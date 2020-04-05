Man (30s) arrested and charged over spate of robberies at shops in Ballyfermot

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s over a recent spate of robberies at retail premises in Ballyfermot in west Dublin.

The first instance was on Thursday 12 March. A robbery took place at a shop on Ballyfermot Road where a man armed with a knife threatened staff before fleeing with a sum of cash.

On Monday 23 March, another robbery on the Ballyfermot Road took place where a man entered a shop and threatened staff with what’s believed to be a screwdriver. A sum of cash and cigarettes were taken and the man fled the scene on foot.

On Thursday 2 April, at a shop on the Sarsfield Road, a man fled with the scene with a sum of cash and cigarettes after threatening staff with a knife.

In the final instance, a man entered a pharmacy in Ballyfermot yesterday armed with a lump hammer. He fled the scene with a number of tablets after threatening staff.

In an operation yesterday, gardaí from the Ballyfermot district detective unit arrested a man in his 30s.

He was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He will appear at Dublin District Court this morning charged in connection with the incidents.

