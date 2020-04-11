Man (30s) found ‘hiding in attic’ arrested in relation to eight incidents of theft and burglary in Limerick

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in Limerick in relation to eight thefts and burglaries over the past five months.

Shortly after 5.30am yesterday, gardaí at the Henry Street station received a call about a possible burglary in progress at a house on Quilan Street. Gardaí attended and spotted a man on a roof at the rear of the house.

The man then evaded Gardaí by jumping over a number of back garden walls. The area was cordoned off and a search was carried out by uniform gardaí, detectives, the Armed Support Unit and assisted by the local Fire Brigade.

Door-to-door enquiries were carried out and a short time later the man was found hiding in the attic of a nearby house.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A search warrant was executed by Gardaí at a house in Limerick later that afternoon. During the search Gardaí seized electronic goods that were believed to have been stolen during the course of burglaries.

The man has since been charged in relation to five burglaries that occurred over the past week and three theft-from-shop incidents that occurred since December, 2019.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today.