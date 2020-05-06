Man, 50, charged with abusing teen in NSW

A man who allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy he met on social media on the NSW north coast has been refused bail in court.

Police say the man, 50, sexually assaulted the 14-year-old boy in Port Macquarie on Saturday before he was arrested and had his phone seized on Wednesday.

He was charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 16, two counts of sexually touching a child and possessing child abuse material.

Police said children are using the internet more due to COVID-19 restrictions – increasing opportunities for predators to prey on them.

The man was refused bail at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday. He’s scheduled to appear at a Port Macquarie court in mid-June.

Meanwhile, a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl and threatened to distribute intimate images of her and another 16-year-old in Sydney’s southwest has been charged.

NSW Police say the 21-year-old man sexually assaulted and harassed a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions in March and April.

He also allegedly threatened to share private images of her and another 16-year old girl.

He was charged with multiple crimes including sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of threatening to distribute intimate images without consent, common assault and stalking.

The man was refused bail and is due to appear before Campbelltown Local Court via video link on Thursday.