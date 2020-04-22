Man (70s) charged in relation to fatal workplace incident in Tipperary four years ago

He is due to appear before Clonmel District Court in June.
A MAN IN his mid-70s has been arrested and charged in relation to a workplace death in Tipperary four years ago.
A 23-year-old man died when a vehicle overturned in the incident at Fethard, Co Tipperary at around 5.30pm on 23 June, 2016.
At the time, another 25-year-old man also received non-life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí and the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) subsequently launched an investigation and a man in his mid-70s has since been arrested and charged.
He was remanded on bail to appear at Clonmel District Court on the Tuesday, 23 June.
