Man and woman aged in their 20s seriously injured after single-vehicle collision in Roscommon

A MAN AND A woman are seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision in Co Roscommon this morning.

Gardaí said that the incident occurred shortly after 9am today on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

The car collided with a wall, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The male driver and the female front-seat passenger, both in their 20s, were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí said that it’s reported that the woman is in a critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed earlier today for forensic collisions investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí in Boyle are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.