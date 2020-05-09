Man and woman arrested after a man in his 40s was assaulted in Limerick city

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following an assault that occurred in Co Limerick.
The assault took place at around 6.30pm yesterday evening at Thomondgate,
A man in his 40s sustained head injuries during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested a short time later and are currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.
University Hospital Limerick.
Be First to Comment