Man and woman charged over spate of burglaries in Longford

A MAN AND woman have been charged in relation to a number of burglaries in the Cloncoose area of Longford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Following enquiries into a number of residential homes being burgled, gardaí carried out a search of a property in Longford town yesterday.

Suspected stolen property and a vehicle were seized.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and have since been charged.

The man is due to appear at Athlone District Court at 10.30am today.

The woman was released on bail and is due to appear at Longford District Court on Tuesday, 5 May, at 10.30am.

Read Seat car

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with relevant information to contact them, and for road users who were travelling in the area between 4am and 7am yesterday and may have dashcam or other footage to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have observed a red Seat car in the area to contact them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

