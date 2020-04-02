Man arrested after breaking into house and assaulting woman with metal travel mug

A MAN HAS been arrested after breaking into a house in Co Cork and assaulting a woman with a metal travel mug.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning at a house in the Mahon area.

The man broke into the house at around 2.30am.

When discovered by the homeowner, the man proceeded to assault her using a metal travel mug.

The man fled the scene when disturbed by another member of the household.

The woman, aged in her 50s, sustained injuries to her head.

No property was stolen from the premises.

The man was later arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.