Man arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €165,000 in Wexford

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following the discovery of €165,000 worth of cannabis in Co Wexford today.

Gardaí from the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Enniscorthy Drugs Unit, conducted a search operation at a property near Bunclody this afternoon.

During the search, gardaí recovered 5kg of cannabis herb and 80 cannabis plants (pending analysis).

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act 1996.

The Garda Press Office said the search was “part of ongoing investigations into the supply of controlled drugs in the southeast of the country”.