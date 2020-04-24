 Press "Enter" to skip to content
File photo of a garda in Dublin city.

Man arrested after stabbing in East Wall in Dublin

By Denis Bedoya on April 24, 2020

A man in his 30s was stabbed during an assault last night.

A MAN HAS been arrested after a stabbing incident in Dublin city last night.

A man in his 30s was stabbed during an assault that took place at around 10.45pm in the Church Road area of East Wall.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital with what is understood to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he remains detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

