Man arrested and charged after threatening gardaí with hatchet and knives

A MAN HAS been charged following an incident in Skerries in the early hours of this morning which saw gardaí being threatened with a hatchet.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested and charged following an assault in the Co. Dublin area.

Gardaí arrived at the scene before 5am this morning after reports of a public order incident.

Gardaí saw a man in front of a house with a hatchet and two knives.

The man threatened gardaí and smashed a window in a garda car.

No injuries were sustained and after more gardaí were called to the scene, the man was arrested and taken to Balbriggan Garda Station.

The man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

