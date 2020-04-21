Man arrested and charged over Ballyfermot shooting

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting incident last Thursday 16 April.

At around 2.25pm that day, a man armed with a gun fired multiple shots at two men at Cedarbrook Walk in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí investigating the incident arrested the man in his 40s yesterday and he was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

He has since been charged and was due to appear before a sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

