Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after failing to stop at Covid-19 checkpoint

A MAN WAS arrested by gardaí after failing to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Cork during the week.

At approximately 3.35pm on Wednesday, gardaí carrying out a patrol in the Mitchelstown area signalled for a car to stop.

The driver refused and a managed containment operation ensued. The incident ended when the car left the public road and hit a gate on a farm.

The driver, a man in his 20s, fled on foot but was later apprehended by gardaí. He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and other road traffic offences and detained at Fermoy Garda Station.

During a follow-up search of the vehicle, a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb (subject to analysis) was recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Cónal Thomas