Man Brutally Beats, Stabs Dog Before Baking It In Oven

In a horrific incident, a Florida man brutally beat and stabbed a dog before baking it in an oven, authorities said. The 24-year-old Vicasso Lara was arrested and charged with torturing and killing the animal.

Lara abused the dog mercilessly before placing it in an oven and heating it to its highest setting, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

“I’m speechless,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen.”

The incident came to light when Lara’s neighbor alerted the police about him making threats. When deputies arrived at Lara’s home they found pools of blood outside and bloody footprints inside. The dog was found dead inside the oven.

Investigators said Lara stabbed and bludgeoned the dog. He is currently being held in the county jail with bond.

Last month, a man in Alabama killed the pet dog of a woman who was helping him fight his addiction. Authorities said that the man had been showing agitation towards her pet dog. The man killed the dog with a dumbbell. The man, identified as 35-year-old Larry Donell Lloyd, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.