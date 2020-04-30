Man charged after woman stabbed in Dublin city centre

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested and charged over a stabbing yesterday afternoon in Dublin city centre.

At around 3pm yesterday at Wolfe Tone Park, Dublin 1, a woman in her early 40s sustained non-life threatening injuries in the stabbing incident.

She was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment.

The man was arrested a short time later.

He was since charged in relation to the incident and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice earlier today.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward by calling Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

