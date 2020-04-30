Man charged in abduction, assault of girl

A 37-year-old man has been charged over the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Sydney’s northwest.

The girl visited a Sydney shopping centre with friends before going to a nearby skate park where she was abducted and sexually abused during an hours-long ordeal, police say.

The girl was reported missing about 5.30pm on Tuesday after she failed to turn up at Hornsby Westfield where she was supposed to be picked up by her parents.

Detectives say the girl travelled from the shopping centre to a Thornleigh skate park where she was seen leaving with a young girl and a man she did not know.

The 12-year-old agreed to travel to the 37-year-old man’s Dural property, where she was sexually assaulted before being found about 1.15am on Wednesday, NSW Police allege.

She has since been taken to hospital and assessed.

The man has been charged with taking and detaining with intent to obtain advantage, aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14 years, and sexually touching another person without consent.

Police allege the girl was sexually assaulted by the man while in the vehicle on the way to the Dural property and at the home.

Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec says the other young girl was used to build trust with the alleged victim.

The two children did not know each other.

“We’re not sure but we can suspect this other young girl was with this male … that gave her a sense of comfort, sense of safety to say, this guy may be a parent and it’s OK to leave with them,” Det Supt Kerlatec said on Wednesday.

Police do not believe the man and the victim had been in prior contact but the 37-year-old and the girl with him are known to each other.

That girl is now in the care of family members.

Det Supt Kerlatec urged parents to take particular care as coronavirus restrictions are eased and to speak to their children about safety.

“You can imagine any parent would be absolutely distraught, reflecting on their activities, their actions, decisions, the previous conversations they’d had.”

The man was refused bail and is expected to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.