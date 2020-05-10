Man charged over series of WA sex attacks

A 24-year-old man has been charged over a series of sexual assaults in Western Australia’s north.

Police allege between October last year and April, the man sexually assaulted two women and a teenage girl.

In one case, he allegedly broke into a victim’s home then assaulted her again.

He is scheduled to face Derby Magistrates Court on May 20 charged with eight offences including sexual penetration without consent, sexual penetration without consent during an aggravated home burglary, attempted sexual penetration without consent and indecent assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.