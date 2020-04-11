Man charged with murder after Qld stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in Warwick, west of Brisbane.

Police allege the accused attended a home on Glen Rd around 11pm on Saturday before becoming involved in an altercation with another man known to him.

Police were called to the property at 4am on Sunday, where they found the body of a 38-year-old man.

It is alleged the victim died after being hit in the head multiple times by an object before he was shot in the chest.

Police found the accused a short time later at a property in Warwick he had allegedly broken into.

The man has been charged with one count of murder, one count of burglary and commit indictable offence and is expected to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.