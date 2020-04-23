Man charged with murder after woman (39) dies in Belfast flat

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder enquiry after the death of a woman (39) at a flat in south Belfast yesterday.

Emma Jane McParland died from injuries following a stabbing in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Her body was found at a flat in the Haywood Avenue area of south Belfast.

A 21-year-old male has been arrested and charged with her murder. He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrate Court shortly.

The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said his “thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this tragic time”.

McCartney said he is looking to speak to anyone who was in the area of Haywood Avenue at around 1.30am on Wednesday and saw or heard anything suspicious.

The public is asked to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting the reference number 106 22/04/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments are closed as charges have been made.