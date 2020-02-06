Man City 0-1 Man Utd: Pep Guardiola’s side reach Carabao Cup final despite derby defeat

Manchester City lost to Manchester United but hung on to reach the Carabao Cup final and will face Aston Villa at Wembley.

MAN CITY 0-1 MAN UTD | MATIC [35] Nemanja Matic’s 35th-minute strike gave United victory at the Etihad Stadium but the midfielder was later sent off and it was not enough to overturn the 3-1 deficit from the semi-final first leg at Old Trafford. Matic struck home a thumping half volley off the post as City failed to clear Fred’s curling free kick in United’s first threatening attack of the game. But the Serbian was shown a red card for his second bookable offence 15 minutes from time and United were unable to get the second goal which would have sent the tie to penalties. Matic’s first goal in more than a year offered United the tantalising possibility of turning round the tie after City had made the early running and twice forced saves out of goalkeeper David de Gea. Raheem Sterling had the ball in the net six minutes after United went ahead but was offside and 13 minutes into second half he conjured up a horror miss as he tried to round De Gea and stroke the ball into the net. With six minutes to play, Sergio Aguero netted after a clever through ball from Joao Cancelo, but was marginally offside. The final is on March 1 when City will seek to win the trophy for a third successive year and a fourth time in five seasons. Manchester City XI: Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic opens the scoring with superb half-volley Nemanja Matic sent off for a second bookable offence

MAN CITY 0-1 MAN UTD And that’s it! Manchester City have qualified for the Carabao Cup final by the skin of their teeth and will play Aston Villa in the Wembley showdown. Great effort from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and they battled to the death but ultimately came up short. Daniel James has the perfect opportunity to cross for Harry Maguire at the back stick but he’s fluffed it. Sergio Aguero off, Gabriel Jesus on. Four minutes added time. John Stones comes on to replace Kevin De Bruyne. Risky move if you ask me… Fred decides he’s the man for the job. No idea why. He hammers it straight into the wall. Vintage Nicolas Otamendi. He just can’t help himself. Manchester United are going nowhere but the Argentine still think it’s a good idea to plough though Harry Maguire. That gives the Red Devils a set-piece within shooting range. Kevin De Bruyne’s expression is hilarious. He can’t believe Otamendi has done that. Sergio Aguero thought he’d won it – but he’s an inch offside when collecting a through pass and flicking it past David de Gea in style. Tidy finish but City still haven’t got this sewn up.

City currently passing their 10-man opponents to death. No chances at either end just pass after pass after pass. Luke Shaw comes off, replaced by Juan Mata. It’s all or nothing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now. Pretty certain that we’ll see at least one more goal tonight. MAN CITY 0-1 MAN UTD | RED CARD It was always going to be tough for Manchester United to get that all-important second – but now it seems impossible. Nemanja Matic clips the heels of Ilkay Gundogan, who was breaking through on the counter. Matic runs away to try and avoid detection but Kevin Friend has his number. The visitors are down to 10. That’s simply unbelievable. Harry Maguire makes a mess of a clearance and Sergio Aguero nudges the ball to David Silva. The Spaniard is six-yards away with only the goalkeeper to beat but inexplicably squares it to Ilkay Gundogan. He dithers and the visitors hack it upfield. This match should have been dead and buried three times at least. What a connection from Kyle Walker, who fires a half-volley straight at David de Gea. The Spaniard doesn’t look overly comfortable dealing with it but just about parries it away. Manchester City look to have found another gear.

David Silva replaces Riyad Mahrez. Mr Cool on to try and settle things down. Luke Shaw seems to have improved. I know that sounds a little patronising, but the left-back has put in a good shift tonight. Perhaps there’s something to be said for the competition provided by Brandon Williams. The sense of panic is tangible whenever Manchester United enter City territory. Anthony Martial strides towards goal but he’s made a mess of the finish. He’s been poor tonight. Jesse Lingard heads off having merely jogged around for 65 minutes. Andreas Pereira comes on. Sorry I just can’t believe Raheem Sterling missed that… shocking really. Anyway, we’ve got 30 minutes remaining at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have improved but again the occasion looks to have got the better of them. Honestly… if that’s a sign of things to come at Euro 2020 then count me out. Raheem Sterling goes clean through on goal with only David de Gea to beat. Instead of firing first time, he cuts it back to his right, before darting inside and eventually firing over. Terrible and Pep Guardiola lets him know about it.

Pep Guardiola is up off his seat and gesticulating wildly at his players on the pitch. He’s not happy with his side. The fans try to galvanise their team with a quick rendition of ‘CITEH’ but that doesn’t seem to have done the trick. Funny that… Referee Kevin Friend calls captain Harry Maguire over for a quick word. He’s telling the centre-back that Nemanja Matic is on his last warning having tussled with just about anyone within a five-meter radius. And the first booking of the evening goes to… Nemanja Matic! Congratulations to him. He’s hacked down Riyad Mahrez and collects a yellow card for his troubles. Have to do better than that, Harry. Maguire gets on the end of another good free-kick from the right channel but can’t control it and the ball balloons over the crossbar. He really has squandered some good headed chances this season. MAN CITY 0-1 MAN UTD And we’re back underway folks. Mason Greenwood was replaced by Daniel James at the break. It sounds like the striker sustained an injury. Now a doubt for the Wolves fixture this weekend. If the Red Devils weren’t going to but a striker – I suspect they will now.

MAN CITY 0-1 MAN UTD Victor Lindelof is a lucky, lucky boy. His terrible back pass is nearly intercepted by Sergio Aguero, but David de Gea was off his line quickly to spare his blushes. The centre-back emits a laugh but quickly stops when he realises nobody else is giggling. Very finely poised at the break. Scintillating stuff from Manchester City here. There must be 20+ passes in the build up before Kevin De Bruyne crosses for Raheem Sterling to convert from point-blank range. The linesman called it offside and he’s completely correct. Bernardo Silva faces up with Luke Shaw and manages to get a shot away. His effort runs through the six-yard box but nobody is there to apply the finishing touch for the Citizens. What a difference a goal makes. Nervousness inside the stadium now and the Manchester United fans are the only ones who can he heard. Remember, away goals do not count in this competition. We’ll go straight to penalties if things finish level on aggregate.

MAN CITY 0-1 MAN UTD | MATIC

: David de Gea is up and running again. Just another victim of Nicolas Otamendi, whose motto must be something like ‘kill or be killed’. Harry Maguire vs Raheem Sterling. Doesn’t sound like it will end well for the former, but he shows a good turn of pace to slide in and dispossess the winger. The resulting corner is gathered by David de Gea, but Nicolas Otamendi jumps into his ribs and the goalkeeper is down injured. Nicolas Otamendi just being Nicolas Otamendi… he ploughs through the back of Mason Greenwood around 25 yards from goal and the referee has spotted it. The ball is swung over to Nemanja Matic, who hits the deck. He’s sandwiched between two defenders but Kevin Friend says no.

Just over the halfway point in the opening half and Manchester City are in cruise-control. I suspect the most passes completed for the visitors have been between Harry Maguire and David de Gea. Totally paralysed by a high press, energetic and organised sides. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to change the set up. He’s asked Jesse Lingard to drop back into more of a 5-3-2. Very nearly an Aguerrooooooo moment at the Etihad with the Argentine talisman embarking on a signature across the penalty area before David de Gea blocks. Frighteningly similar to the one he netted against QPR all those years ago. That’ll give United some encouragement. Fred turns nicely and beats the press before setting off upfield. He finds Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who weaves his way to the edge of the penalty area before the chance is snuffed out. It remains goalless here and it’s the same story over at the London Stadium where West Ham and Liverpool are battling it out. Any change from the capital and you’ll be informed immediately. “Manchester City are like a swarm of bees,” says Gary Neville. The hosts have United pinned back in their final third and are basically chasing shadows. Kevin Friend ignored a penalty appeal after Harry Maguire closely slipped and brought down Raheem Sterling. No dice.

Unbelievable save actually. Ilkay Gundogan floats a diagonal ball over to Sergio Aguero, whose diving header is palmed wide by David de Gea. The Spaniard follows that up by blocking a Riyad Mahrez effort with his right leg. Raheem Sterling fires one to Sergio Aguero with his back to goal, but his cross for Kevin De Bruyne is intercepted before anyone can test David de Gea. The visitors look unsure as to what exactly Pep Guardiola is doing tonight – Kyle Walker is slotting in at CB occasionally too. Don’t ask me what formation Pep Guardiola is utilising tonight – I haven’t got a clue. I think Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are in midfield but the former is dropping into defence when required. Manchester City dominating possession in the early stages with Manchester United happy to sit back and absorb. MAN CITY 0-0 MAN UTD Sorry I’ve neglected you in the build up to this one – transfer gossip never sleeps. Although I’ll be ignoring it for around 90 minutes. Ed Woodward is in attendance tonight after the horrible attack on his house last night. Quite simple for Manchester United really – win by two clear goals. Easy, right?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s ‘delighted’ by the imminent capture of Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes. “I’m delighted that we’ve agreed with Sporting,” he told MUTV. “There have been good negotiations with the club and we know, through history, these two clubs have been good with each other. “Now we’ve reached that agreement, hopefully we can get the boy’s contract over the line and the medical done and then, hopefully we can announce it.” In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Ole described the deal as “exciting”.

Nev expects Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons his former club will make another signing before the end of the January transfer window. “I thought they would do at least two deals in this window,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ll see what happens in the next 48 hours because I think a striker’s required now with what’s happened with Marcus Rashford. But it’s a positive.” Neville has also urged caution and says United fans should be patient with Fernandes. “I’ve not got huge expectations of Bruno Fernandes in terms of these next few months,” he added. “I think for him to come to England, to settle in, he’ll need some time.”

Team news Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made four alterations for the Carabao Cup semi-final clash at Manchester City. Trailing 3-1 from the first leg three weeks ago, the Norwegian appeared to have plumped for a three-man defence at the Etihad Stadium. David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Fred came in for Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira and Phil Jones from Sunday’s resounding FA Cup win at Tranmere. Manchester City made five changes from the side that eased past Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend. Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Kyle Walker all came back into the side. Fernandinho was absent, meaning Nicolas Otamendi was the only obvious centre-back in the side. Joao Cancelo looked set to switch to left-back.

Bruno Fernandes… Can’t believe I haven’t mentioned him in 13 minutes. Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon. Sporting confirmed United will pay an initial fee of £46.6million, although the overall cost of the deal could increase with performance-related add-ons worth £21m. United said the 25-year-old Fernandes’s move is subject to a medical and agreement of personal terms. The Portuguese playmaker is on a private jet to Manchester as we speak and he’s wearing a Homer Simpson T-Shirt. If that doesn’t win him fans – I have no idea what will.

The line ups No surprises for Manchester City, who at full strength tonight. Mason Greenwood starts for the visitors. Full analysis coming up. Manchester City XI: Bravo, Walker, Rodrigo, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Ederson, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, D Silva, Foden, Garcia. Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Matic, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Pereira, James, Mata.

Tale of two defences While Manchester City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League are surely already over, their 65-goal haul is comfortably the highest in the division. They have broken the 100-goal barrier across all competitions and it will be a tough ask for Harry Maguire and Co to stop their free-scoring attack on Wednesday evening. City, though, could also be in for a tough evening. They failed to contain United’s counter-attack when the sides met in December and star defender Aymeric Laporte, who missed that meeting with a knee injury, is a doubt. Derby atmosphere? Pep Guardiola upset a number of Manchester City supporters over the weekend after expressing his frustration about the empty seats against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round, rather than showing understanding of the expense of going to a match shown on terrestrial TV. The City boss attempted to clarify his remarks about supporters on the eve of Wednesday’s semi-final, where it will be interesting to see if there is any reaction to the comments.

Evening folks… Welcome to our coverage of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have won the last two editions of the Carabao Cup and can become just the third team to reach three successive League Cup finals. Few would bet against them achieving given their 3-1 first-leg win at Old Trafford. Then again, few would have ever predicted that Manchester United would finally get a deal for Bruno Fernandes over the line – but the fella is on a private jet heading to Manchester as we speak! Aaaand to bring United fans back down to earth again, I’ll mention that only one of the previous 29 teams to win a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg by two or more goals have then been eliminated. Standby for team news and line ups…

MAN CITY vs MAN UTD Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is a doubt for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. The Frenchman played 75 minutes at Sheffield United last week after almost five months out with a knee injury but was not involved against Fulham on Sunday. Number two goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, having played in all domestic cup matches this season, is set to continue. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only major absentee. United midfielder Nemanja Matic is a doubt for the trip to the Etihad Stadium. The Serbia international picked up a knock in Sunday’s 6-0 win at Tranmere, which David De Gea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were rested for. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay remain sidelined, as do Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe. Timothy Fosu-Mensah is pushing for fitness. Bravo, Ederson, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Laporte, Garcia, Angelino, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero. De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Laird, Lindelof, Bernard, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Garner, Levitt, Gomes, Lingard, James, Matic, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial.

