Man City ace Raheem Sterling backed to complete blockbuster Real Madrid transfer

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been linked with Real Madrid

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been backed to leave the club during the summer transfer window and join Real Madrid in a blockbuster transfer. The Citizens had been tipped to sell some big-name players at the end of the season.

City fans are fearing losing star players during the summer window. Pep Guardiola’s side are currently staring down the barrel of a European ban, meaning they will be unable to play in the Champions League or Europa League for the next two seasons. Kevin de Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Sterling have all been tipped to leave the Etihad in order to continue playing in the Champions League. Real Madrid are believed to be plotting a mega-money move to sign Sterling, with Zinedine Zidane keen to improve his options up front. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers set asking price and demands for club sale after ‘two meetings’

Sterling will play against his potential future team on Wednesday night in the Champions League, as City host Madrid to the Etihad. He has been asked about the prospect of moving to Madrid, but remained coy on the chances of him making a move. When asked if he would consider moving to the Bernabeu, he replied: “Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club.” But Alan Shearer believes the English winger could end up making the move to Madrid if the Champions League ban is upheld. DON’T MISS Man Utd determined to beat Chelsea to Kalidou Koulibaly Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning What Man Utd owners the Glazers think about potential £200m Old Trafford upgrade

“It certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise if they were interested in signing him,” he wrote in his column in the Sun. “Sterling wouldn’t look out of place in their team – despite the stellar names Zinedine Zidane can call upon. “His game under Pep Guardiola has gone to another level in the past couple of years. “He’s added more goals and assists, while his all-round positional play is superb.