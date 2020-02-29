Man City ban: Does the team finishing in 5th place qualify for Champions League next year?

Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban from UEFA competitions – but what does this mean for the team finishing fifth in Premier League?

As it stands, the Premier League’s top four teams qualify for the Champions League. Manchester City look certain to be in that group once again this season – but what happens now that they have been banned from UEFA competitions?

Many have been left wondering whether the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League will get Champions League football. Others have queried if only three teams will be allowed to qualify. Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: “Wondering if Premier League will still have 4 teams in the Champions League? “As @ManCity will clearly be in top 4 will 5th get the spot or will we just have 3 clubs in the competition?”

If City finish in the top four this season, the team that comes fifth in the Premier League will get a Champions League spot instead. This is because UEFA bans for Financial Fair Play apply to the club and not to the league. Article 4.08 of the UEFA rulebook states: “A club which is not admitted to the competition is replaced by the next best-placed club in the top domestic championship of the same association, provided the new club fulfils the admission criteria.” Following the announcement, fans have flooded to social media to share their reactions.

