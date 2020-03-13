Man City boss Pep Guardiola aims subtle dig at Man Utd over spending ahead of derby

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been discussing Manchester United’s transfer policy.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has aimed a thinly-veiled jab at today’s opponents Manchester United over the Red Devils’ transfer activity. The Catalan boss was dismissive of the notion that City are the only team spending big in the Premier League.

City have a reputation for spending big, and have done since their owner Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008. However, despite reports linking them with big-money moves for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar throughout the years, their record transfer fee paid stands at a comparatively small £63million. On that occasion, City forked out for Rodri last summer, with Guardiola keen to improve his options in the middle of midfield. United, on the other hand, have been much more spend-happy in recent years, and have spent £50m or more three times alone this season – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. JUST IN: Man Utd hero Berbatov explains advantage they can exploit against Man City

Last year, the Red Devils spent £53m on Fred, having spent £178m the year before on four players. And Guardiola believes it is time to stop criticising his side for their transfer activity, and instead look across Manchester. Speaking ahead of today's Manchester Derby, he expressed that it would probably be some time before he starts paying the type of transfer fee United have in recent years. When asked if he would ever spend £80m or £100m on a single player, he remained coy, insisting it all depends on the market at the time.

“I don’t know, it’s up to the club,” he admitted. “When it comes to expensive players we are ranking 23 and 24 but the club has a bad reputation on that. “They say, ‘That’s just Man City spending money’ but, of course it is not true. “You just have to see the numbers.