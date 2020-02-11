Man City boss Pep Guardiola jibes at Liverpool as he admits Premier League title race over

Liverpool are 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has jibed at Liverpool over their dominance this season in the Premier League after his side lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Sunday. Former league chief Richard Scudamore admitted two years ago that he wanted a team to try and rival City after they eased to the title themselves by 18 points.

But this season, City have been a shadow of their former selves and are way behind Liverpool in the race for this year’s Premier League trophy. Liverpool, meanwhile, have dropped just two points the entire season so far and are six games away from winning their first title for 30 years. In a dig at Liverpool and Scudamore, Guardiola sarcastically stated that there should be concern over the Reds’ dominance. KEY STORY: The role Ed Woodward played in agreeing Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd

“The last two seasons, an owner from the Premier League said: ‘That cannot happen again, it’s not good for the Premier League that City win the title in that way’ [by so many points],” he said. “So now, with Liverpool, you have to be concerned for the Premier League!” Liverpool won 4-0 at the weekend against Southampton thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah (2), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson. DON’T MISS Man Utd determined to beat Chelsea to Kalidou Koulibaly Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning Gary Neville gives Odion Ighalo transfer verdict

They’re now 22 points clear of City and need to beat Norwich, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace to win the league. Only Manchester United have taken points off Liverpool this season in a 1-1 draw back in October. When asked if the title race was over, Guardiola conceded there was little City could do to stop Liverpool. “Yes. They are far away, they are unstoppable, a lot of points,” he said.

“Of course, now the target is for the competitions and to qualify for the Champions League next season. “Two seasons ago when we had 100 points, around 19 ahead of (Jose) Mourinho, and 20 or so from Liverpool. “In that period Liverpool were strong, they are stronger right now, but they were strong, but today is not the day to talk about a rebuild. “I think the team is good. I like the way my team play, but it is not enough.