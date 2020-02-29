Man City issue statement after Champions League ban issued by UEFA

Manchester City have released a statement after being banned by UEFA from European competitions in the next two seasons.

Manchester City have confirmed they intend to appeal UEFA’s decision to ban them from European competitions for the next two seasons. The Premier League champions have also been issued a €30million (£25m) fine.

The Sky Blues have been handed the suspension after being found guilty of financial fair play misgivings by UEFA. A statement by the club read: “Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. “The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position. “In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun.

“The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. “The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling. “Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.” UEFA made the decision to throw City out of their competitions for the next two years at a meeting last month.

A statement from European football’s governing body read: “UEFA takes note of the decision of the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), issued today, which included the following summary of its content and effect to be announced as required by the Procedural Rules governing the CFCB: “Following a hearing held on 22 January 2020 the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José da Cunha Rodrigues, has today notified Manchester City Football Club of the final decision on the case which was referred by the CFCB Chief Investigator. “The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016. “The Adjudicatory Chamber has also found that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB.