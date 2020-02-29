Man City may be forced to sell Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City could be forced to sell three key players in the wake of the Champions League ban.

Manchester City could be forced to sell three first-team stars after being banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons, according to the Daily Mail. The Citizens were found to have breached Financial Fair Play rules, and have been banned from European competition pending an appeal. City are said to be confident that the ban will be overturned, but it could have a disastrous effect on the squad if upheld, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte all linked with moves away.

UEFA dropped the bombshell news on Friday that City would be banned from the Champions League for two years. The Citizens, who are desperate to win the competition for the first time this year, will appeal the decision. They were found to have breached FFP rules regarding transfers and sponsorships, and as a result were banned from European competition. Things could get worse, with reports suggesting they could be handed a backdated points deduction by the Premier League, which could result in the stripping of their 2013-14 title. JUST IN: Man City issued two-year Champions League ban by UEFA and £25m fine over FFP breaches

According to the Mail, they could be forced to sell multiple big names in order to balance their finances. De Bruyne, Sterling and Laporte are all at risk of being sold by City. The Sun claims Real Madrid will go all out for Sterling during the summer transfer window and will try to seal a £180million move. The attacker is under contract until 2023, so the Citizens have no need to sell him on the cheap, and can demand top dollar. DON’T MISS Liverpool transfer chiefs saw £30m bid rejected for Mohamed Salah back-up in January Man Utd handed Jadon Sancho transfer boost as Borussia Dortmund star set for exit Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich has two striker transfer targets for Frank Lampard

De Bruyne, likewise, is under contract until the summer of 2023, while Laporte has another five years on his deal. A report from Yahoo claims the three players mentioned will all look to leave the Etihad in order to win the Champions League. Given their immense talent, they will have no shortage of teams queuing up for their services, and it might start a max exodus at City. Express Sport understands that Pep Guardiola is considering his future at the club due to the lack of European football.