Man City prepared to abandon summer transfer plans to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City.

Manchester City will abandon all their summer transfer plans in order to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, according to reports. A public spat between Messi and Barcelona director Eric Abidal led to speculation this week that the Argentine will leave the club.

City chiefs are reportedly dreaming of a potential move to sign Messi at the end of the season. The Argentine’s future is currently uncertain after a difficult week in Catalunya. Earlier this week, Messi clashed publicly with Abidal, after the Nou Camp chief appeared to criticise the playing staff in an interview. The Frenchman gave an interview discussing the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, and was reported to have claimed the players weren’t working well enough with the boss before his dismissal.

After that, Messi called out the former player, and told him to name the players he believed weren't working effectively. This led to reports suggesting Messi would look to leave at the end of the season, when he can apparently become a free agent. The 32-year-old can apparently opt out of his contract in the summer, and is claimed to be interested in a move to City to reunite with Pep Guardiola. The Citizens are believed to be dreaming of having an outside chance of landing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

And according to The Athletic, City officials will abandon all other transfer plans to try and sign Messi. The report states that the club’s owners will ensure the money is available, after it emerged City will have to match or increase his £57.2million-a-year wages. Manchester United are also believed to be interested in trying to sign Messi, and will willingly match his wages. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen on securing his signature.