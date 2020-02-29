Man City ready to replace Guardiola with Pochettino but chiefs have key worry – EXCLUSIVE

Manchester City are making plans for life after Pep Guardiola following the Champions League ban.
Manchester City have asked Mauricio Pochettino to keep them updated on his plans as they prepare for life without Pep Guardiola. The bookies think its odds on that Guardiola will leave the Etihad Stadium before the start of next season after Manchester City were banned from the Champions League for two seasons.
They were handed the heavy punishment of severe breaches’ of UEFA’s financial fair play regulations at the end of last week and fined £25 million.
Guardiola has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups since moving to City and is due to be under contract until the end of next season.
But he is considering his position with City bracing themselves for an exodus of big names if their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is thrown out.
Pochettino is currently looking for another job after leaving Tottenham Hotspur late last year and has said that he is ready to make a return to management.
City have got him right at the top of their wanted list to replace Guardiola, but the fear is the lack of Champions League football will make them a less attractive proposition.
JUST IN: Man City issued two-year Champions League ban by UEFA and £25m fine over FFP breaches
City have confirmed they will appeal their Champions League ban, with the Premier League champions’ statement reading: “The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.
“In December 2018, the Uefa chief investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun.
“The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked Uefa process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver.
“The club has formally complained to the Uefa disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling.
“Simply put, this is a case initiated by Uefa, prosecuted by Uefa and judged by Uefa.
“With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”
City face Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 showdown and La Liga president Javier Tebas has hailed UEFA for taking action.
“Enforcing the rules of financial fair play and punishing financial doping is essential for the future of football,” he said.
“For years we have been calling for severe action against Manchester City and Paris St-Germain, we finally have a good example of action and hope to see more. Better late than never.”