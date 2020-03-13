Man City star Raheem Sterling breaks silence on Man Utd goal drought ahead of derby

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has spoken out about his goal drought against Manchester United ahead of this weekend’s derby in the Premier League, with the England international claiming that he’s ready for his moment in front of goal at Old Trafford.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has struggled to continue his goalscoring form in 2020, and has explained that he’s still confident of beating his personal all-time goalscoring record. The Citizens head to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in the Manchester derby, and Sterling is ready for his moment to find the back of the net.

Sterling’s record against Manchester United is very poor, compared to other sides. After 16 games in all competitions, he’s failed to score a single goal against them, and has only provided two assists during those matches. United are only one of two teams that Sterling has faced more than three times, and are yet to concede a goal from him – the other being Hull City. Sterling admitted that he knows he was putting too much pressure on himself ahead of derby matches. But, if and when the time comes at Old Trafford for the forward to score, he’ll be ready.

“At first I wasn’t taking in that I hadn’t scored against [United],” he told BBC Sport. “Then the last two years I have known the record. and have started to think about it too much. “Now I am not thinking about it. I know I am going to get a moment.” The City star has also featured in more defeats against United than any other team (10).

The forward’s form has taken a downward turn since the start of the calendar year. He’s scored 20 times in all competitions this season, but hasn’t scored in his past 11 games. “It happens,” he said. “Before January I was at 20 goals. “After, I haven’t scored yet, but I’m five goals away from beating my record from last season, and so confident I will be able to do it.”

Meanwhile, City sealed their first trophy of the season last weekend, after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final. Sterling admitted that City are some way behind Liverpool in the Premier League, but there’s still a chance to round off a successful campaign with two more trophies. “It is always nice to get a trophy,” said Sterling. “Now it is the business end and we have a lot to fight for. “We are one trophy down and confident we can go to do major things this season. It is just as special as always.