Man City stars Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez reveal transfer stance after UEFA ban

Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez were asked about their futures at Manchester City following the club’s two-season ban from UEFA competitions.

Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez have pledged faith in Manchester City following the club’s two-season ban from UEFA competitions. The European governing body dealt City the groundbreaking punishment last week after investigations into the club’s alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches.

City have denied wrongdoing and appealed the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but in the meantime are banned from competing in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 editions of the Champions League. There has resultantly been speculation over the future of some of the team’s biggest stars as well as manager Pep Guardiola. The Spanish coach boss vowed to see out his contract to the end of next season, though, and City’s players were the next to give assurances about their future following the side’s 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday night. Asked about Guardiola’s promise to stay, Jesus replied: “It is important for us, for the club. JUST IN: Tyson Fury cut: Deontay Wilder claims gruesome gash reopened in sparring as theory emerges

“We have a contract, we want to stay, of course it’s important.” Mahrez also spoke on City’s ban, backing to club to overcome the controversy. “We just focus on our game,” Mahrez said. “We let the club do the things, we are very confident of the situation and we will see.” The pair spoke after combining to give City a 1-0 win over Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday night. DON’T MISS

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder preview and prediction: Who will reign supreme?

VAR: Stockley Park ADMIT wrong Giovani Lo Celso red card decision

Owen Farrell will follow father as England star focuses on Ireland win – ROBINSON

Mahrez glided through the Foxes’ defence to slide in Jesus who slotted past Kasper Schmeichel. Mahrez, back at his old club, said the win was the perfect way to prepare for Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night. “It was a tough game,” Mahrez said. “It’s always difficult to come here, they played very deep, five at the back. “We tried to break them down but it was difficult. After the second half it was more on the counter, so we had more space and that made the difference.

“At first I wanted to shoot and then I see the space, and at the last moment I see Gabi. “I knew he wasn’t going to be offside because he was watching the line, so I gave him the ball and it was a good finish. “It was a perfect game to prepare [for Real Madrid], a tough game, we are ready.” Jesus added: “Always when I go on I try to help my team-mates and find space.