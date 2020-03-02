Man City team news: Predicted line up vs Leicester – Sterling latest, Laporte decision

Manchester City take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday night, with Pep Guardiola facing a number of injury decisions ahead of the Citizens’ Champions League tie against Real Madrid next week, including updates on Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte.

Man City predicted line up vs Leicester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be hoping to avoid any fresh injury scares this weekend, when the champions head to Leicester City in the Premier League. With a number of first-team players already on the physio’s table, the Citizens can’t afford any more setbacks ahead of next week’s Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Guardiola will be facing a major selection headache against Leicester this weekend. With the Premier League title race effectively over, the City boss may be tempted to rest a number of his first-team players, ahead of Wednesday night’s game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Raheem Sterling definitely won’t be available for selection, as he still recovers from his hamstring injury. It’s touch and go whether he’ll be fit for the trip to Madrid, but Guardiola certainly won’t plan on giving him a run out against Leicester.

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte played for an hour against West Ham United on Wednesday, after coming back from his long-term injury. The boss may choose to leave him out of the Foxes’ match, to make sure he’s ready to go for the mid-week game. But, he’s more likely to select him, as the extra minutes will prepare the centre-back for taking on Karim Benzema. City fans were hoping to see Leroy Sane back in action by now, but he’s still working up to full fitness, and won’t be available for this weekend’s match.

Elsewhere, there’s a welcomed return to the team for Oleksandr Zinchenko, after he was sent off against Tottenham before the winter break. It’s still unclear wether David Silva will be in the matchday squad, after he limped off against West Ham on Wednesday. Guardiola confirmed that he didn’t think it was a big problem. But we’re yet to hear about the extent of the injury.

Ederson is expected to continue in goal for City this weekend, with Benjamin Mendy likely to be given the nod ahead of Zinchenko. Kyle Walker has been one of City’s best players this season, and is preferred to Joao Cancelo. Laporte is key to City’s defence, and the back four is far more solid with the Frenchman involved. Meanwhile, Nicolas Otamendi had an excellent game against West Ham, and will likely continue at the back. John Stones could be named in the starting XI ahead of Otamendi, but Guardiola tends to use the England international in the big games, and he’ll be spared for the Real Madrid match.

Rodri edges ahead of Fernandinho in the holding midfield role. The Spaniard set two new Premier League records against West Ham; the most passes attempted in a single match, as well as the most passes completed. David Silva will likely be left out, with Ilkay Gundogan partnering Kevin de Bruyne. Bernardo Silva has been given the nod in recent matches, and he’s expected to continue, with Gabriel Jesus taking over Sterling’s duties on the left-hand side. Sergio Aguero will be City’s lone centre-forward. Man City predicted line up vs Leicester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; B. Silva, Jesus, Aguero

