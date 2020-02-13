Man City view on Lionel Messi transfer surfaces after Barcelona row with Eric Abidal

Manchester City have been linked with Barcelona star Lionel Messi after his row with Eric Abidal.

Manchester City aren’t optimistic about signing Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to reports. That’s despite the Argentina international becoming embroiled in a spat with Eric Abidal.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola managed Messi during his time at Barcelona, helping transform the Argentina international into one of the best players in world football. And with Messi clashing with Abidal, talk of a move to the Etihad has started to arise. Abidal recently slammed Barcelona players, accusing them of not trying hard enough to save Ernesto Valverde from the sack. “Many players weren’t satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem,” he said. “The relationship between the coach and the dressing room has always been good but there are things as an ex-player that I could smell. “I told the club what I thought and we reached a decision [on Valverde].”

An angry Messi then responded on Instagram, writing: “Sincerely, I don’t like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions. “The players [are responsible]for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven’t been good. “The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.” According to the Daily Mail, however, City aren’t confident about brining Messi to the Premier League. Barcelona are fearful of the 32-year-old leaving, particularly with the player cutting a frustrated figure over the last year.

But City, it seems, don’t expect to be the club to finally succeed in luring Messi away from the Nou Camp. The report adds that tensions between Abidal and Messi have eased after the duo held talks on Wednesday. Meanwhile, former City chief Garry Cook admitted he accidentally bid for the Barcelona star during his spell at the Etihad. “We were in London on a conference call,” he said. “Pairoj Piempongsant was getting heated. The phone was on the table and he was speaking to Paul Aldridge, who had previously been with West Ham, got himself in a bit of trouble [over the Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano affair], and was also part of Thaksin’s world. “So picture the scene. There’s Paul with his London accent: ‘Pairoj, you got to tell me what we’re doing, it’s getting out of control.’