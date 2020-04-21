Man dies and woman seriously injured in Wexford crash

A MAN HAS died and a woman is seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision in Co Wexford this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 5am on the N25 road at Ballinaboola.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female front-seat passenger, who is in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for any road users travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.