Man due in court over 2018 house fire which resulted in death of 44-year-old man

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with an investigation into a house fire in Dublin in 2018 which resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man.

The fire occurred at Oakland’s Terrace, Rathgar at around 3am on Tuesday 21 August 2018.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire and three people were taken uninjured from an upper floor.

However, a 44-year-old man was critically injured and taken to St James’ Hospital where he died the following day as a result of injuries sustained.

A garda investigation was subsequently launched.

Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, a man in his 30s has now been charged in connection with the investigation into the house fire.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am tomorrow.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing