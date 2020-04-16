Man Expecting $1,700 Stimulus Check Finds Over $8 Million Deposited In Bank Account

An Indiana man, who was awaiting a $1,700 stimulus check, was shocked to find his bank account credited with over $8 million.

Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter from New Chicago, said he least expected the outpouring of fortune in the form of his first stimulus payment from the federal government on Friday. He said he went to the ATM to withdraw some cash and checked his available balance, only to get the $8.2 million surprise.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance still left in my account. Apparently, my account had 8.2 million dollars in it,” he told WGNTV.

Not being able to believe his eyes, he ran his card again and saw the same balance. He dialed his bank Monday morning and the officials said the amount was no more there in his account, noting that his $1,700 payment was indeed deposited.

Calvin was upset with their response, in part because it made him go from a billionaire to being broke again. “It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

He was left wondering whether it was a fault by the federal government, his bank, or the particular ATM he had used, but he said he was glad to have ended up with the amount he was entitled to.

President Donald Trump in late March had signed a $2 trillion economic relief plan to rush financial aid to tens of millions of Americans laid off from their jobs due to the viral pandemic. The federal government would send money directly to Americans in order to help them sustain. The stimulus package is the biggest economic package known in modern American history, providing expanded unemployment benefits, paid sick leave, temporary student debt relief and others. Under the plan, most adult Americans were entitled to a payment worth $1,200.