Man ‘hired escort and played pool after stabbing mum and stepdad to death’

A man hired an escort and played pool at a pub after stabbing his mother and stepfather to death, a court has heard.

Anmol Chana, 26, is said to have been obsessed with knives and had previously fantasised about attacking his mother with boiling oil.

Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband, Rupinder Bassan, 51, were found dead at their home in Oldbury, West Midlands, two days after he moved back to live with them.

Jurors were told that after stabbing the couple more than 40 times, Chana met several women, including an escort, before heading to the pub.

Prosecution barrister Jason Pitter QC, opening the case, said: “You will hear something of the contact he made with some ladies – at least one of them was an escort.

“He visited a pub where he had a drink and calmly played pool knowing his mother and her husband must have been dead.

“We know he was making plans to leave the country and purchased a plane ticket to Italy via Turkey.

“There was a reminder on his phone to buy another knife, but fortunately this was not put in effect.”

Chana is said to have had a “fascination with knives” since the age of 16.

Police were called out on several occasions and it is alleged blades had to be “locked away” by his family, the court was told.

In 2017 Chana is said to have sent a text saying: “Man, I want to knife her or pour boiling oil down her throat, (put) her head in a chip pan.”

But Birmingham Crown Court heard that despite his behaviour Jasbir and Rupinder wanted to “look after him” at their home in Moat Road.

They readied a bedroom for his arrival on February 22 this year.

But by the early hours of February 24 the defendant’s sister Kiran phoned police after she was unable to contact her mum.

Mr Pitter told how officers were “immediately met with a bloody scene” when they attended the address.

He added: “Drag marks leading to the bodies in the rear living room area.

“…Both of them, we say, had been brutally murdered – stabbed multiple times with a knife in what must have been a ferocious attack.

“The tragedy is they were killed by the defendant who they had only, that same Saturday, allowed to stay under this same roof.”

Prosecutors say that following the killings Chana stole money and fled the scene in Rupinder’s Toyota Aygo.

He then visited Birmingham City Hospital A&E for treatment after he was allegedly bitten severely on his thumb during the attack, according to the prosecution.

Chana later booked plane tickets out of the UK and wrote himself a reminder list including entries to “rob a Lidl” and “buy a new knife”, the jury was told, and that the keys to the stolen vehicle and combat knife were discovered at his home.

Jurors were told the defendant, of Smethwick, will claim Rupinder was the aggressor and had attacked him with a knife.

He denies two counts of murder and the trial, expected to last seven days, continues.