Man in his 20s stabbed during brawl in Cork last night

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people, a number of whom were armed with knives and bats.

A MAN IN his 20s was stabbed during a serious assault in Cork last night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane at approximately 9.30pm yesterday.

The man, who received a number of stab wounds, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The incident occurred after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.

No arrests have been made to date. Investigation are ongoing.

File photo

File photo

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *