A MAN WHO was walking on the M1 freeway in Carbon monoxide Meath has passed away after being struck by an automobile in the very early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are checking out the case that took place at about 12.15 get on the M1 Southbound between joints eight and also nine.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No various other injuries were reported.

The road is presently shut and gardaí have asked for the solutions of forensic accident investigators. Local diversions are in area.

Gardaí are appealing for any kind of witnesses to this crash to find onward and for any type of road customers who were travelling in the area at the time concerned and have cam footage (including dashcam video footage) to make it available to them.

Any person with information is asked to get in touch with Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda terminal.