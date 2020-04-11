Man in his 40s dies following car crash in Kildare

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a two-car collision in Leixlip, Co Kildare, this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision which occurred at approximately 9.50am on Easton Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the other car, who is aged in his 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road is currently closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have dashcam footage and who were travelling in the area at the time have been asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.