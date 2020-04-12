Man in his 60s in critical condition after being hit by Luas this morning

A MAN IN his 60s is in a critical condition after being hit by a Luas tram in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred on the Ballyogan Road in Carrickmines in the early hours of this morning

The man was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The Ballyogan Wood Luas stop is currently closed so a technical examination can be carried out.

All Green Line services are only operating between Broombridge and The Gallops due the incident.

There is no service operating between Brides Glen and The Gallops. A replacement bus service is serving the affected stops.

“Please accept our apologies for any and all inconvenience caused,” a Luas spokesperson said.

All Red Line services are operating normally.