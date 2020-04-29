Man killed in single-vehicle road collision in Dublin city centre

A MAN HAS died after a single-vehicle road collision in Dublin this morning.

The incident occurred at 10.45am today on the Baggot Street end of Lad Lane. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.