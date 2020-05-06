Man killed in ute, two-truck crash in Vic

A truck driver involved in a crash in which a man died in Victoria’s Wimmera region will be interviewed by police.

A ute collided with a truck carrying multiple cars on the Western Highway at Great Western about 10pm on Wednesday, before a second truck crashed into the scene.

The driver of the ute, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the site.

The 50-year-old Lalor man driving the truck carrying cars was flown to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition with upper body injuries and police said he will be interviewed at a later date.

The 63-year-old Albion man driving the other truck was not hurt and has been “exonerated from any wrongdoing”.

Police are unsure what caused the crash, but the Major Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Western Highway between Ararat and Stawell is expected to be closed for some time.