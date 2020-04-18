Man Kills Newborn Baby After Suspecting Wife Of Having Affair

In a horrific incident, a man killed his newborn baby after suspecting his wife was having an affair. The incident took place this week in the Indian state of Gujrat.

Police sad that the man thought that his wife was cheating on him and that he was not the biological father of the child. Local police arrested the accused on Tuesday, a day after the incident. The accused and his wife hail from the Kalad Dudhva village of Kalol taluka in Panchmahal district. The couple got married around 12 years ago and have six children together.

Local media The Time of India said that the couple had been fighting ever since the baby was born.

On Monday evening, the accused started arguing with his wife after he returned home and started confronting her about her affair. During this time, the man had an axe in his hand and his child was sleeping.

The man reportedly threw the axe on his sleeping infant, killing him. Following this, the accused used the same axe to hit his wife. Manjula, however, managed to escape. Meanwhile, the couple’s neighbor’s heard the mother’s screams and rushed to help her.

After arresting the accused, police filed several charges of Indian Penal Section.

In another shocking incident in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in January, a man killed his three-month-old baby suspecting his wife was having an affair. The father was constantly fighting with the wife saying the baby girl did not belong to him. Police arrested the accused and during a questioning he admitted to killing the child and burying it in a river bed.

In a recent incident in North Carolina, a father killed his 2-year-old daughter in a murder-suicide, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Local police arrived at the scene after a female caller told dispatch that Brian Eugene Kennedy, Sr., 46, told her he had been shot.

Police were unable to open the door of the house when they arrived at the scene. Deputies forced their way into the home and heard two gunshots.

Deputies found Kennedy with a gunshot wound to his head. Kennedy’s 2-year-old daughter Brielle Kennedy, also had a gunshot wound to her head. Kennedy died at the scene. Brielle was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health where she died.