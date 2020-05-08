Man leaves Honda Civic in a western Sydney car park for 147 days and is hit with an $8,450 fine

A motorist has been slugged with a hefty parking bill after he left his car abandoned in a shopping centre car park for at least five months.

Footage posted to TikTok reportedly filmed in a western Sydney car park shows the motorist confronted with a nasty surprise at the parking ticket station after he retrieved his vehicle on Friday night.

‘This d*** left his car here in the shopping centre for two years, he’s trying to get out and look how much it is,’ the motorist’s friend is heard in the video.

The ticket machine shows a parking bill of $8450 for the 147 day stay.

‘The car wouldn’t be worth eight grand you mutt,’ the man jokes to the motorist.

According a Roads and Maritime Services check on the NSW licence plate, the car is a blue 1999 Honda Civic sedan with its registration and insurance due to expire in mid July.

An estimated value of the 21-year-old model ranges up to a maximum $2,192, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.

‘My mate’s car is worth less than the parking ticket,’ the video was captioned.

The TikTok video was inundated with more than 63,400 likes and almost 700 comments, where many viewers slammed the author for exaggerating the length of the car park stay, which works out to be 21 weeks.

‘Since when does 147 days equal two years?’ one commented.

Others questioned the authenticity of the footage.

Viewer’s queries for more detail about what happened and how he got out have not yet been not responded to.

‘How did they not tow your car,’ one asked.

Another added: ‘But why would you leave your car there for so long?’