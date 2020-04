GARDAÍ HAVE THANKED the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who had been missing from Dublin for three days.

Gavin Neary was last seen at his home in Coolock on Wednesday.

The Gardaí released an appeal for help in locating him this afternoon; at 4.18pm today, they issued an update to say that he had been found “safe and well”.