Man says he fell through frozen river because of Google Maps directions

A man fell through a frozen river Saturday morning after being directed along the route by Google maps, he told rescuers.
Man falls through ice in Minneapolis, says Google Maps told him to cross river.
The man fell through the Mississippi River around 3 a.m. near the Stone Arch Bridge, WCCO reported.
The man told the Minneapolis Fire Department Google Maps directed him to cross at the location. Fire officials said the directions were likely for crossing at the bridge, not walking across the river, WCCO reported.
The man is recovering from a mild case of hypothermia.